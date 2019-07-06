Persons with albinism given security alarms

Police in Dedza on Thursday handed over security alarms to persons with albinism in Dedza.

According to police, the security alarms being given to people with albinism can be heard to distances of up to 100 meters.

Speaking during the event, Thete Police Unit Officer in Charge, Assistant Superintendent Paul Zita, called on the general public to unite in fighting atrocities which are being faced by people with albinism.

Zita said the alarms will only be effective if people respond whenever they hear the distress call.

“Let us all be vigilant in order to make sure that our colleagues are living safely in our communities.

“If we hear the alarms and choose not to take an action then our friends will be in danger.

“Research has shown that the atrocities which are being faced by albinos are mostly perpetrated by people who are close to them.

“This is due to the misconceptions that one can get rich from selling body parts of a person with albinism. Let us all realize that there is no one who can get rich from selling the human parts of another,” he said.

On his part, Group village headman Kachule assured persons with albinism in his area that he would make sure that they are always safe.

“In my area, we have a lot of people with albinism but we always make sure that they are protected by the local neighbourhood watch. Now that our colleagues have received these security alarms, their security has been beefed up and I will set up by-laws to make sure that these alarms work effectively,” he said.

Story by Written by George Mponda – Mana