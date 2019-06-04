Margaret Mbilizi to be buried today

The body of late Margaret Mbilizi, one of the parliamentary candidates in the May 21 tripartite elections in Chiradzulu Central , is expected to be buried today at the HHI cemetery in Blantyre.

The Aspirant who was born on 21 August 1960, died on Saturday at Adventist hospital in Blantyre.

Mbilizi, an independent candidate, was among eight contestants who battled it out in the polls, but did not make it.

Before contesting on an independent ticket, she had been to Malawi Congress Party as well as UTM party where she failed during primary elections.

Meanwhile, Chiradzulu Central DPP MP- elect, Mactimes Malowa has expressed sadness over the demise of Mbilizi saying she was one of the few women who had the interest of the constituency at heart.

“She was a well-educated woman with a great focus on development. For instance, she was in the middle of constructing school blocks in the constituency, an indication that she prioritised education among several needs,” he said.

Malowa added that the late Mbilizi will be remembered as a hardworking woman who chased her dream despite failing in the process.

He cited her continued parliamentary race in the just ended elections as an example, despite failing the same in 2014.

According to a funeral program, her remains will be collected today at college of Medicine, followed by a church service, before burial tomorrow at the HHI cemetery.