CCJP in GBV war

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) under Mangochi Diocese has embarked on a project aimed at curbing gender based violence (GBV) which is said to be a detrimental factor in the realisation of socio-economic development.

Speaking in Balaka during a district executive committee (DEC) meeting, programs officer for the commission Patrick Kumbuyo said the project is going to address cross-cutting issues by creating awareness on the negative effects of gender based violence.

The project will be implemented in areas of four traditional leaders in Mangochi district, two traditional leaders in Machinga and Balaka districts.

“The commission noted with great concern that there is an increase in GBV cases in the selected areas. We believe that our intervention will be critical in addressing some of the issues,” he said.

Kumbuyo disclosed that the project will among other things reinforce case documentation through village tribunals and also offer training on human rights in an effort to combat GBV issues so that victims of the vice satisfactorily access justice both at the traditional authority and magistrate courts.

He said the project will target women, girls, people living with various forms of disabilities and those affected by HIV.

Kumbuyo said that inclusion of these people in various activities at community level is paramount if the country is to realise sustainable development.

Director of Planning and Development (DPD) at the Balaka district council Obed Mwalughali hailed the organization for the project saying it has come at a convenient time.

“The council is very proud to have you complementing our effort in fighting the malpractice in the district. Though we are registering some positive strides in the war, we don’t have adequate resources. Therefore, your coming in is a plus to us,” said Mwalughali.

The MK160 million project has been financed by Mesorio Germany and it will run from 2019 to 2022.