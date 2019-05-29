TNM unveils Pokopoko theme song

TNM Plc, sponsor of the country’s flagship league, TNM Super League, has unveiled the 2019 theme song titled Pokopoko.

According to Limbani Nsapato, TNM’s Public Relations and Sponsorship Manager the theme song, PokoPoko, has been produced to ignite supporters’ passion for the game.

“TNM has been sponsoring the super league in the country for 12 years, and we feel obliged to bring some exciting incentives that improve the game. We strongly believe that the Pokopoko theme song will provoke the passion of supporters to come in large numbers to support their teams with so much noise,” said Nsapato.

He said the 2019 Season is running under the theme ‘Pokopoko; Bring the noise’. Football is about ‘noise’ – noise in a positive sense where every action comes with a sort of a noise or sound effect attached to it. The dressing is ‘noisy’, players are ‘noisy’, goals, misses, and many other things inspire ‘noise’.

“The PokoPoko song amplifies the ‘Bring the noise’ call to football fans. It ignites their passion for their teams – to support the loudest. This theme will bring fans to engage, support, compete, celebrate and be part of the game because the best fans are the loudest fans,” said Nsapato.

Nsapato said that the arrangement of the song is fused with effects associated with the game of football.

“The Pokopoko song is a danceable tune of a mixture of Afro-pop and Malawi traditional beat with a fusion of Manganje and Gule wa Mkulu rhythms. This composition gives energy to supporters which strengthens their mutual relationship with the elite league,” he said.

He said that TNM will continue to unveil great incentives aimed at connecting the league’s stakeholders.

“As we continue to improve the game of football, our journey will unveil other features aiming at delivering great value to our stakeholders. At TNM, we are determined to create a football environment that unite and connect all the stakeholders in their respective spheres,” he said.

Pokopoko song has been produced at Huston Creative Studio by Sonye and it features the country’s renown artists Nepman, Black Jack, Eunice with a commentary by celebrated radio commentator “Danger Left Winger” Williams Gondwa.