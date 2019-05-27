Angry mob stones DPP office in Mponela

Story by Collings Kalivute – MEC Stringer

Chaos arose on Saturday in Mponela Dowa as an angry mob stoned a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) office, burned DPP flags and blocked the M1 road with burning tyres while shouting achoke! achoke!

A person in the group who opted for anonymity said they were not convinced with the rumours circulating on the social media showing that President Arthur Peter Mutharika of the ruling DPP has won the May 21 elections.

The group said Dr Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) deserves to win.

“We have heard some rumours circulating on the social media platforms that the Malawi Electoral Commission has rigged the elections in favour of the ruling party but Chakwera is supposed to be the winner,” he said.

Mponela police station officer in charge Deputy Commissioner Chingasa dismissed some speculation that the mob razed down buildings but said the group stole some things in the DPP office and that two children were involved in a minor accident.

She said police rushed to the scene to maintain peace and has confirmed they have managed to calm down the situation and that they have launched investigation to the matter.

“We indeed experienced chaos here in Mponela as angry mob stoned the DPP office for political reasons. We are still on the ground investigating the real cause of the fracas. I should make it clear that no building has been set on fire,” she said.

The situation caused an early closure of business at the trading centre and delayed movement as the fracas caused tension among many in the district.

The Malawi Electoral Commission has not yet released the official presidential results for the elections.