Alph Lukau’s accomplice arrested over Elliot Moyo’s ‘resurrection’

South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane told the media two women were arrested on fraud charges in connection with the alleged resurrection.

“They are in custody. They will be appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court (soon) to apply for bail,” she said.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo has said last mont that three cases of fraud opened in connection with the miracle resurrection were being investigated.

“One case was opened by a funeral parlour based here in Gauteng, another case was opened by people who said they were concerned citizens, and a third one was opened by pastor Mboro Paseka Motsoeneng,” said Masondo.

The resurrection of Brighton Elliot Moyo was an international hit, with most viewers calling it a fake. The 28 year old Zimbabwean went into hiding after being exposed as the lead character in the resurrection saga. He is said to have died of pneumonia in his home country where he was known as Thabiso Mlanje.

In response, the church says it was not aware that Elliot Moyo was dead and that Pastor Alph Lukau did not claim to have resurrected the Zimbabwean man.

“At no stage did pastor Alph claim that he resurrected the person shown in the video, who was identified to him as Elliot. From the video footage, it is clearly stated that when the mortuary vehicle arrived at the church premises, there was already movement in the coffin. Prior to even praying for Elliot, pastor Alph states that Elliot is in fact breathing,” reads a statement issued by Prophet Lukau’s aides.