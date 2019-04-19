Five arrested for damaging DPP vehicle

Police in Malawi’s capital city have arrested five men suspected to have smashed a coaster for Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Sendera sisters.

The five suspects – Mphatso Daveson aged 23, Macsesio Balawo aged 22, Gedion Bakili aged 21, Dalitso Sinkanako aged 33 and Dalitso Ndala aged 26 – are reported to have broken glasses for DPP coaster and one vehicle from the ministry of Information.

Confirming the incident, Malawi Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera said the five are believed to have smashed the vehicles at Nsundwe and Nsalu Trading Centers where President Peter Mutharika had a whistle stop.

The suspects have been charged with malicious damage and they are yet to appear in court.

Balawo and Daveson are from Nsundwe while Bakili, Sinkanawo and Ndala are from Nsalu in Lilongwe.

The incident follows another political violence that witnessed vehicles of government being damaged.