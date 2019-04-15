APM promises new kitchen at Mchinji Hospital

President Peter Mutharika says the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government will construct a new kitchen at Mchinji District Hospital and a stadium at the boma if the party is given another term.

The kitchen at Mchinji District Hospital was damaged by fire in 2014 and government has over the years been promising to reconstruct it.

Speaking on Sunday at Mchinji boma where he addressed people during a whistle tour, Mutharika said the kitchen will be reconstructed if he is given another mandate to rule the country.

He said in his second term Mchinji will become a municipality with the necessary structures.

Mutharika mentioned construction of a stadium at the boma, new police offices and community technical colleges as projects that will change the face of the district.

The Malawi leader added that Traditional Authority Mduwa in the district will benefit from the Malawi Rural Electrification programme—MAREP.

At Tembwe Trading centre, Mutharika said his government will introduce universal farm input subsidy programme so that everyone benefits.

The Malawi leader also stopped at Kapiri and Mikundi trading centres in Mchinji where he urged Malawians to vote for him in the 2019 presidential elections.

He said voters should not be deceived by the opposition saying if they win they will discard all the projects the DPP government is implementing.