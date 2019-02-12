We did not sponsor APM’s nomination paper presentation – FAM

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has distanced itself from media reports that the country’s soccer governing body sponsored live coverage of President Peter Mutharika’s nomination paper presentation on MBC Television last Friday.

During the nomination paper presentation for Malawi’s leader, MBC TV indicated that FAM sponsored the live programme, attracting mixed reactions from Malawians who were eager to know the reason behind the move.

It was reported that the FA paid K922 680 to the state broadcaster for the slot.

However, the FA has refuted the claims saying it was just an agreement with MBC to broadcast promotional 60 seconds spot adverts for the newly introduced Rough Diamonds Tournament which was played in Lilongwe on 9 February.

“The fact of the matter is that FAM did not sponsor any programme as portrayed. FAM entered into an agreement with MBC to broadcast promotional 60 seconds spot adverts, and not programme sponsorship, for the Rough Diamonds Tournament which the Association hosted on 9th and 10th February 2019 at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.”

“We further would like to assure all our stakeholders that FAM operates independently and is apolitical in the manner in which it conducts its affairs as per its statutes,” reads the statement which was released by the FA on Monday evening.

The FA’s promo on MBC surprised many soccer followers who suggested that the money paid for the advert should have been used to buy uniforms for the teams that participated in the two day tournament.