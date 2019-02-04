I will turn Malawi into Germany – Mutharika

Malawi president, Arthur Peter Mutharika, has asked Malawians to give him five more years to develop the country to the level of Germany.

Speaking at Mgona ground in Lilongwe on Sunday, Mutharika claimed that if given another five year term to rule the country, Malawi – one of the poorest countries in the world – will be like German which is one of the world’s largest economies.

“Give me five years and I will bring England or Germany to Malawi. Malawi will be like England or Germany in five years,” Mutharika said.

The Malawi leader also faulted the opposition for “pulling him down” on developmental plans.

He said he focuses on development and not politics as others do.

“I am not a politician, those who are politicians are the ones in opposition, I do focus on development,” Mutharika said.

The president made several whistle stops in Lilongwe where he addressed followers of his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

At Area 23, Mutharika promised that temporary interns recruited in various Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) will be offered an opportunity for permanent recruitment in the public service.