Boy, 2, drowns in stream

A two-year-old boy died on Monday in Mangochi after he and his six-year-old sister were washed away in a stream.

The incident occurred on Monday at around 10AM at Kasanga village in the area of Traditional Authority Chowe in the district when the boy Ashraf Mussa and his sister were following their mother to the stream.

According to Mangochi Police Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi, Ashraf’s parents picked a quarrel over domestic issues earlier that day.

Daudi added that the issue resulted into a terrible fight between the two and prompted the mother to run away from the matrimonial home leaving her two children (the boy and his 6-year old sister) behind.

“The children started loitering around in search of their mother and ended up being washed away as they were trying to cross the said stream which is half a kilometer from their home”, she explained

Well-wishers rushed to the waters to rescue them but unfortunately the boy was already dead.

The girl was taken to Mangochi District hospital and treated as an out-patient.

The issue was later reported to Mangochi Police Station who visited the scene of the incident and postmortem conducted at the same hospital showed he died due to suffocation.

The Police described this as a sad development as the statistics show that this is the second incident of drowning to happen in the district this year alone and three minors have already lost their lives.

The law enforcers are therefore appealing to parents/guardians to never leave young ones unattended as children of such tender age need parental care and close supervision.

Ashraf Mussa hailed from Mtakataka 2 village in the area of Traditional authority Chowe in Mangochi district.