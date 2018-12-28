Kabwila joining UTM

Parliamentarian for Salima North West, Jessie Kabwila is contemplating on joining Saulos Chilima’s UTM, it’s been reported.

Kabwila who snubbed MCP primaries in her constituency in order to attended a UTM convention told a told her constituents that she is leaving Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Last week, Kabwila had described the primary elections in her constituency as illegal. Enock Phale won the primaries with 1024 votes while another opponent Mose Buwa withdrew. He only managed four votes with Kabwila getting 2 despite not showing up.

Speaking to the media, Kabwila said she would not have won if she took part because the elections were designed to make her lose.

She also described the polls as bogus and illegitimate saying the party’s Lakeshore Regional Chairperson Augustine Chidzanja had told her that there will be no primaries in the constituency as the regional committee had decided to go for a political solution.

“I was not informed of the primaries properly and have not prepared for such unlawful primaries because the regional chairman emphasised that he had spoken to the region and that there would be no primaries,” she said.

The legislator added that the elections which were held this morning were called by aspirant Phale’s campaign director and vice constituency chairperson Samson Kenneth, not the party’s regional committee as is tradition.

Despite MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali confirming that the party would not recognise the results of the primaries saying they were not organised by the party, MCP officially recognized Phale as the party’s candidate in the next parliamentary elections for the area.

Meanwhile, Kabwila is holding a series of consultative meetings with her constituents on her next move.