Kabwila confident of retaining seat after joining UTM

Salima North West Member of Parliament Jessie Kabwila says she is confident of retaining her seat when she stands on UTM ticket in the 2019 elections.

The parliamentarian said this on Friday in Salima when she announced her decision to join UTM from Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

“Come 2019 tripartite elections, I am going to amass all the votes and win. I and people of this area we have agreed to join UTM as this is the only way to continue transforming the area,” she said.

She quickly waved goodbye to MCP with a message to the party’s president Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and its secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka to stop working as “savages” saying leading a party is a big business.

On Friday, over 40 area committee chairpersons for the MCP stronghold area told Kabwila to join UTM saying the party has the capability of winning in the forthcoming tripartite elections.

Speaking to Malawi24 at Katitima primary school in Salima during a meeting by the members with Kabwila, chairperson for Masangano area Annie Matengula said they are frustrated with the conduct of MCP administration hence asked Kabwila to join UTM.

Matungula accused MCP of stabbing Kabwila and the members on the back by conducting what she called abnormal primary elections a week ago without them knowing. After the elections, the party declared Enock Mpale as the winner.

“UTM has shown to be the best party come 2019. We are confident that with this change we want, we should move on with Dr. Kabwila and we will win,” said Matengula

On his part, chairperson for Khombedza area, Njewa Tione said the MCP has failed to honour them as MCP members hence opting for UTM.

“We have lost trust in MCP. If the party is failing to conduct free and fair primary elections, can that manage to lead this country?

“We love Dr. Kabwila because she is a leader who is so influential in as far as development is concerned. This is why we want her to join UTM,” said Tione.

Commenting on the same, political analyst from Livingstonia University, George Allan Phiri said the coming in of Kabwila to UTM is a plus to the party as she is one of the active politicians in the country.

The development comes as UTM is expected to hold its one-day national primary elections on 3rd January, 2018 and Kabwila so far is likely to go unopposed in Salima North East.