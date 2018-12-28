Fredokiss snubs UMP Awards

Man of the moment Penjani Fredokiss Kalua has asked his fans not to vote for him in this year’s Urban Music People (UMP) Awards as a way of promoting up-and-coming musicians.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Fredokiss delivered the message. He also mentioned some up-and-coming musicians who deserve the honours more than him.

“For UMP Awards, I request that please don’t vote for me. There are so many up-and-coming artists who have done a great job this year like Wikise, Seven o More, Toast, Eli and many others,” reads the post.

“Please, please instead of voting for me, vote for one of these, thank you for nominating me in 4 categories and for always showing me love but Zinthuzi tizigawana. Others should be awarded too.”

Kalua’s name appear in four slots; Best Live Act, Best Hip Hop, Artist of the Year, and Collaboration of the Year. Having won big in last year’s episode, Penjani who is also a parliamentary aspirant was tipped to defend his accolades in this view of the growing hype surrounding him.

Even if it means losing in all the categories, he will not go home empty handed as he will get this year’s humanitarian award.

His fans have applauded him for being concerned with other musicians’ growth. Ruth Chikanga posted on Facebook, “That’s my man, never selfish.”

His other fan Malcolm Mbwana said: “Fredo that’s the spirit, you are quite motivational my brother, I wish you all the best.”

In a related development, youthful artist Jay Jay Cee has also snubbed the awards. Instead, he has pleaded with his fans to vote for Mady P in the Best Dancehall Artist category.