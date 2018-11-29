Heavy rain across Malawi today

Heavy rain is expected to hit the country today, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services says.

The rains which will be accompanied by thunder and lightning will first hit areas in the southern region and later spread to the Northern, Central and lakeshore areas.

The department says the rains could cause flooding and destroy property in various places. The department has since advised Malawians to protect life and property by following necessary measures.

“To secure property and life take necessary precautionary measures such as not seeking shelter under a tree, take necessary precautionary measures such as not seeking shelter under trees or weak structures or moving in the open when there is thunderstorm in the vicinity,” says a statement from the Meteorological Department.