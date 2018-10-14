Mzuni sinks Moyale

Mzuni head coach, Gilbert Chirwa, has hailed his side’s tactical discipline and character shown in inflicting Moyale Barracks with a 3-1 humbling in a Tnm Super League match played in Karonga on Saturday.

The game was hosted in the lakeshore district due to violence which occurred in the corresponding fixture when the two bitter cross town rivals locked horns.

In form Mzuni continued their impressive Mzuzu derby record which has seen the Mzuzu University side suffering only two defeats to Moyale since the former’s promotion to the Super League in 2015.

Despite a low turnout at the stadium, the green intellectuals put on a dominant second half performance to humble the Kan’ingina based outfit courtesy of goals from the impressive Ramadan Mtafu, Maxwell Gusten and substitute Joseph Mbaga.

Moyale who were subdued throughout the match had earlier cancelled out Mtafu’s 40th minute opener through in form Gasten Simkonda.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Mzuni tactician Chirwa expressed delight in his young charges’ all round display in the win.

“This is a huge win for us against such an experienced Moyale team, our all round game was superb today and as a coach I couldn’t ask much more from my players,” said Chirwa.

However, the Green Intellectuals coach warned his side against being complacent saying they can’t afford to rest on their laurels.

On his part, Moyale Barracks assistant coach, Victor Chingoka, conceded that his team were second best on the day.

“We played well I thought, but in key moments of the game Mzuni played that extra better than us especially in transitions of play and winning the second balls they were always faster than us,” he conceded.

With their bragging rights success over Moyale, Mzuni leaped to fifth on the log table with 33 points from 26 matches played so far while Moyale dropped to 9th with 31 points from the same number of games.