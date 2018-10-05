Masters caution Bullets

Masters Security have vowed that they will be victors in tomorrow’s Carlsberg Cup encounter against Nyasa Big Bullets.

The two are expected to meet at Civo Stadium in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe in a match which each side will be fetching for a final match slot in a quest to grab the silver ware.

Bullets team manager, James Chilapondwa, says they are worried with the type of football of the private security men but he says as the defending champions they are ready to carry the day.

“We are prepared for this match, everyone in our camp is aware of how important this game is, so as you know preparations for cup games and league games are different. These matches are always difficult despite meeting a side which looks minnows,” he said.

Chilapondwa also confirmed that they will not have their veteran midfielder, Fischer Kondowe, who has just joined the team from injury and Captain John Lanjesi who has been suspended for having two yellow cards.

Absence of these two means that Bullets are likely to use former Mbeya City Council FC of Tanzania defender, Sankhani Mkandawire, with MacFarlane Ngwira taking over Kondowe’s place.

On his part, Masters Gaffer Abbas Makawa says they know where to pin down Bullets and his boys have all what it takes to defeat the Blantyre based soccer powerhouse.

“We are read, we are prepared as we have been doing in other games only that the difference is that this is a semi-final match. We also know that they are geared up to meet us.

“We are not frightened to meet them. We believe that we will finish what we have started and I am just asking our fans to come in large numbers,” said Makawa.

For Masters all eyes of people will be on Nigerian international, Babatunde Adeboye and Juma Yatina who are currently in good form in the frontline for the Lilongwe giants.

In another semi-final match, On Sunday Be Forward Wanderers are expected to play against Hangover United at Kamuzu Stadium.