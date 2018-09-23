Karonga hold Moyale

Karonga United held Moyale Barracks to a 1-1 draw on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium.

The Soldiers were looking to revenge the 1-0 first round loss but could only draw 1-1 with the Karonga based side.

Deus Mkutu gave Moyale the lead in the 9th minute after receiving a pass from Simkonda to make it one nil.

At the start of the second half, Moyale pulled out Chrispin Fukizi and Sandres Munthali for Chrifford Fukizi and Hannock Harawa as they tried to hold on to their lead.

But the opener was cancelled out in 58th minute by Khumbo Msowoya who took advantage of Moyale defenders’ failure to clear the ball out of the box.

Following the 1-1 draw, Moyale have 28 points and are on position 7 after playing 23 games while Karonga are on position 10 with 27 points from 22 games.

Karonga coach, Christopher Nyambose, said his side is aiming to play in Top 8 next year and is on track.

“We knew that it would be a tough game, so a point is a great achievement to us because this means we have now collected four points over Moyale,” said Nyambose.

Assistant coach for Moyale, Victor Chingoka, rued missed chances to put the game beyond the visitors’ reach.

“Our boys lost composure at first and we missed a lot of clear chances. All in all a point is better than none,” he said.