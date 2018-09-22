Man murdered in Nkhotakota

Malawi Police are hunting for unknown suspected criminals who have murdered a 50-year-old man in Nkhotakota district on Wednesday.

It is the second incident in a week in the district after another case in which a man killed his elder brother over land dispute.

In the former incident, the victim has been identified as Edward Gawaundi. It occurred on the night of 18 September in Tandwe village in the area of senior chief Malengachanzi in the district.

According to Nkhotakota police spokesperson Williams Kaponda, on the fateful day Gawaundi was coming from a drinking spree within the village.

Kaponda said that the assailants were probably using sharp weapons as after being assaulted,Gawaundi sustained deep multiple cuts on the head.

“Well-wishers who found him, rushed him to Nkhotakota district hospital where he died while receiving treatment,” he said.

Post-mortem has shown that death occurred due to severe head injuries and loose trachea secondary to assault.

The deceased Edward Gawaundi hailed from Tandwe village in the area of senior chief Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota district.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to the general public to assist with information that can lead to the arrest of the criminals