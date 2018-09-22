Black Missionaries reject DPP plans

Malawian celebrated reggae icons, The Black Missionaries, have reversed their plan to perform at an event organized by the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Phalombe scheduled to take place today.

DPP Member of Parliament, Felton Mulli, organized the free show while on the same day The United Transformation Movement (UTM) is scheduled to conduct its rally in the same district.

Commentators described the show as a deliberate move by the governing party to avoid people from attending the UTM rally that is being led by Malawi Vice President, Saulos Chilima.

The band’s leader, Anjiru Fumulani, has said they have canceled the plan to perform at the function to avoid confusion considering that the two parties, DPP and UTM are conducting their rallies in the same area on the same day.

Fumulani, however, has indicated that they are ready to perform in the area any other day apart from today.

DPP southern region governor, Charles Mchacha, has expressed ignorance on the matter.

Black Missionaries have been performing in different rallies that Mulli has been holding in the past.