Nyamilandu declines to resign

…. will not seek re-election next year

Walter Nyamilandu, the longest serving president of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), has declined to resign from his position over the Malawi National Football Team’s poor performances.

He has however announced that he will not seek a fresh mandate next year when his term of office expires.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, the FAM president rejected calls for him to step down from his position due to Malawi’s recent poor run of results.

Nyamilandu said: “I am not stepping down and I will continue serving. I haven’t done anything wrong for others to call for my resignation. I repeat, I have 15 months to serve as the FA boss and I will leave the podium once my term of office expires.”

There had also been rumors circulating in Malawi that the former Be Forward Wanderers defender wanted to seek another term in office.

However, during the press briefing, Nyamilandu said he won’t contest but he will continue serving as the FA president till December next year when new a executive will be ushered in.

“I still have 15 months to serve as FAM president. I am committed to developing football from the grassroots. By December 2019, I will pave way for others to lead because I won’t stand again,” he said.

He also revealed that he will not endorse any candidate to succeed him saying his executive members who want to contest are free to do so.

“I will not endorse any candidate to take over from me. Every executive member who wants to contest for my position is free to do so,” he explained.

The FA boss then explained to the media that it is a calling from God to serve the FA as a president.

“It’s a calling from God to serve as the FA’s president. I have enjoyed my stay though I met some challenges but I have learnt a lot from this beautiful game,” said Nyamilandu.

Nyamilandu has been the country’s FA president for the past 14 years. He succeeded Sameer Suleman who was demoted by affiliates for failing to meet some requirements.

Recently, he has been under pressure from some section of Malawians to call it quit following Malawi’s poor run of results.