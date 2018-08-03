Police raise funds for needy students

In a bid to promote girl child education, Mangochi Police Women Network held a fundraising coffee morning and raised K370,000 to be handed out to less privileged girls in the district.

The fundraising function took place on Wednesday morning at the station premises.

To source the funds, female law enforcers prepared different dishes of food and sold to attendees who showed up at the 3-hour event.

Among them were businessmen and representatives of different organisations within the district.

During their visits in 25 different schools in the just ended academic year , the Network noticed that poverty is one of the contributing factors to school dropouts hence pledged to help the students with some basics.

“On behalf of Mangochi Police Women Network l would like to thank our Officer in-charge Mr George Chikhungu senior assistant commissioner of Police and his wife, Police officers and their spouses, Muslim Association of Malawi and Minibus Owners Association of Malawi Mangochi branch, Mr and Mrs Dolph Undi, Mr and Mrs Machinjiri of Boadzulu resort, Chinese businessmen and other business individuals just to mention a few for their support rendered during the function.

We will donate the money to those young girls to uplift their living standards so they perform well and succeed in their education.

“We are also encouraging other women of various professionals to join us in fighting against child marriages and promote girl child education here in Mangochi,” said the chairperson of the Network Inspector Norah Chimwala in her address.

Mangochi Police Women Network has been active in both charity and work related tasks that includes visits and donations, sensitization meetings and school outreach programmes on child marriages and teenage pregnancies.