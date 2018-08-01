TNM Super League resumes in two weeks

TNM Super League will resume on 12th August, 2018 after a two week break.

When the league restarts, Super League clubs will look to improve on their performances and some of the clubs would want to continue where they left before the break.

The teams would also want to bring new players on board during the break as the transfer window has been opened by Super League of Malawi (Sulom) who have since warned the teams to follow transfer procedures.

“The transfer window is now open and will be closed in 11th August 2018, with the second round kicking off on 12th August 2018.

“We are urging the clubs to follow procedures in the window because we will not tolerate any disorder during this period,” said Sulom General Secretary Williams Banda.

Nyasa Big Bullets are sitting at the top of the log with 35 points after winning their final first round match against Blue Eagles by a goal to nil.

Second placed Silver Strikers were held to a 1-all draw by Red Lions while Be Forward Wanderers maintained their third position with a controversial 1-0 win over struggling MAFCO FC.

Karonga United, Dwangwa United, Mzuni FC, MAFCO FC and Nchalo United will want to improve their form and regroup after starting the season on a poor note.