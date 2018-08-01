Pregnant girl commits suicide in Ntcheu

A 17-year-old girl in Ntcheu has committed suicide after her boyfriend denied being responsible for her pregnancy.

According to Ntcheu Police Public Relations Officer Hastings Chigalu, the girl was four month pregnant and named one of the village boys to be the one responsible.

On Saturday, July 28, the girl in the company of her parents went to the boyfriend’s place to discuss the issue.

Unfortunately, the boyfriend denied responsibility of the pregnancy and vowed that he cannot take her for a wife.

This did not go down well with the girl and she later took poison.

When she was found, the girl was taken to Ntcheu District Hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead before receiving treatment.

Postmortem conducted at the district hospital concluded that death was due to poisoning.

Meanwhile Police are advising people to seek counselling from community leaders such as religious leaders and others when faced with problems.

Parents should also know that it’s bad to force minors into marriage regardless of any circumstances that may arise.