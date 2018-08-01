Man in for operating clinic illegally

A 73-year-old man has been arrested for being found in possession of medical drugs and running a clinic without authentic documents.

The man Juma Bakali was arrested on the night of July 30, 2018 in the area of Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in Mangochi.

Mangochi police deputy spokesperson Amina Daudi said the suspect was caught by a team of narcotics, medical and dangerous drugs detectives from Mangochi police at his house.

According to Daudi, the mission was carried out following a tip-off from members of the community that the suspect was administering treatment to patients at his house as a clinic though he is not a qualified medical practitioner.

Police found assorted medical drugs such as seven bottles of Benzyli penicillin for injection, 5 Bottles of conjugate absorbed vaccine, 2 bottles of chloramphenicol, 14 bottles of Depo-Provera contraceptive injection, 33 doses of LA, six bottles of Quinine, 8 bottles of Dexamethasone, 3 bottles of Gentamicine, 50 tablets of zinc sulphate, 55 tablets of magnesium, 72 tablets of Panado and others which were being prescribed to the sick.

The total value of the seized medical drugs is K250,000.

Bakali will appear before court to answer the charges of found in possession of medical drugs without licence contrary to section 45 of Pharmacy, Medicines and Poisons Act and operating a clinic without licence contrary to section 59 of medical practitioner Dentist Act.

Meanwhile, the police station has commended the community for partaking in the fight against crime in the community.

This is a second drug related incident in this month of July following a recent arrest on Friday last week in which 4 people were arrested for similar counts.

So far seven cases of unlawful possession of medical drugs have been registered in the district.

Meanwhile, the police station is appealing to the public to seek medical attention at registered clinics and health facilities as well as report any individual they believe to be in possession of medical drugs unlawfully.

Juma Bakali hails from Mwijirani village in the area of Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in Mangochi.