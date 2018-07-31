Madonna aims to fundraise MK44 Million for Malawian children

US Pop Star Madonna has launched a whopping $60,000 (approx. K44 Million) fundraiser through her 60th birthday to assist needy children in Malawi.

The assistance will be in the areas of meals, schools, uniforms and healthcare. Madonna turns 60 on August 16.

In confirming of the news, Madonna said she sees no other better gift to the children in Malawi during her birthday other than sourcing funds to assist them see off the plight they face.

The fundraising will be done through her foundation Raising Malawi which she started two years ago meant to address the poverty and hardship endured by Malawi’s orphans and vulnerable children. It is expected to run from July 30 to 31 August 2018.

‘’I want to come together with my friends, fans and supporters to change the lives of Malawian children and let them know they are nurtured, protected and loved. Through their generous commitment to this organization, Ripple will match each dollar donated to this campaign,’’ she posted in a group on Facebook created for the fundraising.

As monitored by Malawi24 as of Tuesday, 31 July 2018, up to $17,006 has already been raised in just 24 hours by 405 Facebook users.

To make their contributions, people will have to directly donate to Madonna’s fundraiser and/or start Facebook fundraisers of their own to mobilize their social network in support of the cause.

Recently, Madonna built the Mercy James Institute for Paediatric Surgery and Intensive Care at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

Madonna became more popular in Malawi after adopting David Banda from Malawi.

She also has three other children adopted from Malawi namely Mercy James and twins Stella and Estere.