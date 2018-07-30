Nomads finish first round on high note

TNM Super League defending champions, Be Forward Wanderers, have finished the first round with positive hopes of defending the championship as they hammered Mafco 1-0 in a match played at Balaka Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Stanley Sanudi’s second half spot kick gave the Lali Lubani outfit victory as they finished on third position, seven points adrift of league leaders and their town rivals Nyasa Big Bullets who have got 35 points.

Mafco whose performance has been disappointing to its fans this season have finished the league’s halfway lane while on second position from the bottom with 11 points, just a point above table anchors.

Elsewhere, Malawi Police Service side Blue Eagles collected three out of six points in their Southern Region tour as they defeated Nchalo 2-1 at Kalulu Stadium.

Micium Mhone and Maxwell Salambula were on target for the visitors while Matsauso Gemu netted the lone consolation goal for the Lower Shire outfit.

Eagles who lost 1-0 to leaders on Saturday have completed the first round assignments on fifth position with 23 points while Nchalo are first from the bottom with 10 points and if they will not pull up their socks they may face the chop in the league.

In another match, Civil Sporting Club survived Mzuni scare as Raphael Phiri equalised late for the Lilongwe based side to secure a point in a one all match played at Civo Stadium.

Mzuni who got a goal through Henry Misinjo have finished this round on third position from the bottom with 15 points while the civil servants have finished on fourth with 25 points.