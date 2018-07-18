DPP secretary nabbed over missing of boy with albinism

Police in Phalombe are keeping in custody a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary for Phalombe north constituency on allegation that he had a hand in the disappearance of a person with albinism.

The Secretary Patrick Chinawa is reported to have had a hand in the disappearance of Joseph Kachingwe aged 12 some weeks ago.

National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzela confirmed the arrest but denied to give more details on the matter as investigations are underway.

Joseph was reported missing after he went to attend Independence Day celebration in the district on 6th July, 2018.

Since Joseph went missing, police have arrested the boy’s mother Mary Nankhuku (43) and stepfather Humprey Elia (29) as well as Beaton Tabwali (63), Eniphat Chinawa (35), Patrick Chinawa (38), Julius Mkhwayi (31), Steve Chauma (32) and Joseph Mankhokwe (42).

Malawi is among countries trapped with a myth that body parts of people with albinism bring fortune of financial resource.

Many people with albinism have been killed over the past three years with others being attacked for their body parts.

Meanwhile the Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) continues to bemoan the attacks.