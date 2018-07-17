Mob torches MCP councillor’s vehicle

Angry community members in Chitipa on Sunday set on fire a councillor’s vehicle after the politician hit a cyclist to death.

Chitipa Police publicist Gladwell Simwaka said the car belonged to Newton Sibale, 48, a Malawi Congress Party councillor for Zambwe Ward.

Simwaka said the councillor was driving his Nissan Cube from Karonga direction to Chitipa and upon arrival at Lufita trading centre he hit a pedal cyclist as he was trying to overtake another vehicle.

Due to impact, the cyclist Nickson Botha aged 78 died on the spot.

Following this, angry villagers descended on the councillor but fortunately he escaped unhurt from the mob. The mob then damaged the vehicle and set it ablaze.

Police have since arrested the councillor and he will appear in court soon to answer a case of causing death by reckless driving.

The cyclist Nickson Botha hailed from Lufita village in the area of traditional authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.

In a related development, an angry mob at Mwamukumbwa village in in Chitipa has killed a robber who tried to steal a motorcycle.

According to Simwaka, Sekani Gondwe aged 38 was riding a motorcycle from Chitipa to Songwe.

On the way, he picked up the suspect who then shot Gondwe with a muzzle loader and both fell from the motorcycle.

Gondwe shouted for help and people came to his rescue. They arrested the suspect and then assaulted him before setting him ablaze. The deceased is yet to be identified.

The victim, Gondwe has since been admitted to Chitipa district hospital.