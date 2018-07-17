Madonna considering to build football academy in Malawi

Pop star Madonna has revealed that she is considering to build a football academy in Malawi to help the country’s national team qualify for the World Cup.

Madonna visited the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre on Monday and she told journalists that her adopted son David Banda’s dream of seeing Malawi at the World Cup has inspired her to consider setting up a football academy.

Madonna visited the medical facility to celebrate the first anniversary of the pediatric institute named after one of the four children she adopted children from Malawi.

Recently, local doctors at the facility successfully separated twins conjoined at the liver. During her visit on Monday, Madonna met Dr Eric Bergstein who led the team that conducted the separation.

She also met the mother and aunt of the twins saying they have been through a lot and it was good to ‘give them hope’.