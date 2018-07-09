Kabaza operator commits suicide

A 25 year old Kabaza operator who was doing his business within Mchinji Boma has hanged himself to death at Mchinji forest Reserve.

George Mwale commonly known as Kalulu in the Kabaza industry who hailed from Mzenga Village in traditional authority Kapunula’s area in Mchinji was discovered hanging from a tree in the forest by officials from the forestry department.

Mchinji police spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino said Mwale was earlier heard complaining over the missing of a bicycle which he claimed not to be his.

“The following morning, he was spotted buying a rope in one of the hardwares within Mchinji Trading Centre which he is suspected to have used to hang himself,” Lubrino said.

Postmortem conducted at Mchinji District Hospital has revealed that George died due to strangulation as secondary to suffocation.