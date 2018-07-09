NGO feeds orphans

A non-governmental organisation called Healthy and Beauty Tips has donated food and non-food items to orphans in Mzuzu city.

The chairman of the organisation Ramsey Mwapanya told Malawi24 that they donated items to Crisis Nursery which is an organisation under Hope Ministry.

Mwapanya told Malawi24 that they opted for the school because it takes care of orphans who need support.

“We donated to Crisis Nursery because we wanted to assist the needy babies that are being raised up there. We also chose the school because our organisation and Crisis nursery share a common goal and that’s that we are all promoting good health,” Mwapanya explained.

He added that the babies are in need of support and such being the situation the organisation felt to take part in.

Items that the organisation donated include sugar, bananas, milk, milk, likuni phala, nappies, bread and beans.

Recently, the organisation also donated various items to patients at Kamuzu Central Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Lilongwe and Blantyre respectively.

Crisis Nursery accommodates 25 orphans. Health and Beauty Tips is an organisation that fights to improve healthy well-being of people.