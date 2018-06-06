Wanderers unveil home and away kits

Defending TNM Super League champions Be Forward Wanderers have unveiled their home and away kits for the 2018 season.

The home jersey stands out in its hallmark orange color designed by Macron, extending from the collar to the sleeve cuffs. The jersey is paired with orange shorts and socks.

The away kit feature an orange stripe that runs the length of the jersey.

The all white away jersey is accentuated with white shorts and a black collar. The kit is completed with white socks.

The kit features high-perfomance materials and lightweight construction crafted to enhance ventilation and moisture management.

The kits are designed by Macron and the Nomads are set to debut the away kit in their Super League encounter away to Red Lions at Mangochi Stadium on Sunday.

The Nomads are no longer using their traditional blue colors in favor of orange colors to satisfy the interests of Japanese sponsors, Be Forward.