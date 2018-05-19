Airtel Top 8 Cup preview: Who will switch to 4G?

Moyale Barracks and Kamuzu Barracks face a massive task to try and overturn first-leg deficits if they want to reach the semifinals of the Airtel Top 8 Cup.

Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers, whom Moyale and KB trail 1-0 respectively, are no doubt favorites to reach the semifinals of the competition at the expense of the two military teams.

At Mzuzu Stadium, the Mzuzu based Soldiers will play host to Bullets in an epic encounter.

Having conceded in the dying minutes of their first leg clash at Kalulu Stadium, the Soldiers have vowed to send the People’s Team packing, saying everything is possible in football.

Coach Charles Kamanga told the local media on Friday that his men are now ready for the tie, having studied the Blantyre giants in the league and cup matches respectively.

“Anything is possible in football and we are ready to end their unbeaten run in all competitions. We lost our two games against them in the league as well as the first leg clash but we have now studied them and we know what to do once we face them at our backyard and I am very optimistic of sailing through to the semifinals,” said Kamanga.

However, without their talisman Khuda Muyaba who is on the verge of joining Silver Strikers, the Soldiers face a daunting task of overturning the deficit in their favor.

Bullets, who won the first leg 1-0 courtesy of a last minute Patrick Phiri strike, are currently unbeaten in all the competitions and their good run of form should be a concern for the Kaning’ina Soldiers who have had a mixed start to the season.

Bullets Coach Rodgers Yasin told this publication that his charges are ready for the tie but he was quick to admit that it will be a very tricky fixture.

“We are one foot into the semifinals but it’s not yet over. We demand that the players must keep their standard high. They will come very hard on us and we must be ready for them so that by the end of the day, we are able to continue making our supporters happy,” he said.

At Balaka Stadium on Sunday, the Nomads will be looking forward to continuing from where they stopped in the first leg against the Lilongwe based Soldiers.

Joseph Kamwendo scored the only goal of the match to give the Nomads the match needed away goal and a draw will be enough to send them into the last four of the competition.

Wanderers are currently struggling for goals but Team Manager Steve Madeira says his charges will be looking for goals in order to restore the lost pride.

“We are facing a good side and we are anticipating a very interesting match but we are ready to record the result and then progress to the semifinals of the competition.

“It’s a concern that of late, we have been struggling to score goals but then we are a big side capable of bouncing back so we are looking forward to facing the Soldiers,” he explained.

On the other part, KB are also optimistic of coming back into the game and possibly progressing to the last four at the expense of the Nomads.

The Soldiers must score at least two goals and they should avoid conceding if they are to make it into the semifinals of Malawi’s most prestigious trophy.

It’s Airtel Top 8 Cup, who will be the first to pick the first call? Who will be the first to switch to 4G? Enjoy the talent.