Budget should benefit Malawians – EU says

The European Union has asked Malawi government to make sure that the 2018/2019 national budget benefits all Malawians.

Speaking after presentation of the 2018/2019 budget by the Minister of Finance Economic and Planning Development,EU Head of Delegation to Malawi Marchel Gerrmann said it is important that government should avoid using the budget as a campaign tool as the country is expecting to go for tripartite elections.

He explained that it is significant that the budget should focus on sectors which were allocated less funds in the last budget.

Commenting on the issue, Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe said they have put K31.5 billion for the general elections and there will be no need to seek funds from donors.

Gondwe said government has allocated 20 billion for maize procurement in order to address challenges of hunger more especially for areas that have been affected by fall armyworms.

On civil servants, Gondwe said government has allocated K2 billion as an increment and will start recruiting all teachers and medical workers once they complete their studies.

He also pledged to use tradable goods to as a major component to stabilise the country’s economy.