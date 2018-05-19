Mafco glad to welcome back six “bad boys”

TNM Super League strugglers Mafco have said they are delighted to welcome back six players from suspension.

The six, Callisto Kalinda, Emmanuel Chipeta, Dingiswayo Banda, Maurice Chiumia, Zikhole Ngulube and Martin Masoatheka were in December last year banned by the Super League of Malawi (Sulom), for their involvement in the assault of referee Easter Zimba and his two assistants Hendrix Maseko and Joseph Nyirongo.

The incident took place at Chitowe Stadium in Dwangwa, on 3 December, 2017, just after Mafco’s 1-2 loss to Nyasa Big Bullets.

Kalinda and Banda were banned for three official matches each while Ngulube, Chipeta, Chiumia and Masoatheka were each handed five match bans effective this season.

According to Mafco team manager Maxwell Simoko, all the six have now served their respective penalties and the club is glad to have them back.

“This is a relief to us, because we have been improvising players in several positions, hence our poor start to the season .We believe their return will help the team regain its form as the season progresses,” said Simoko.

The lakeshore soldiers lie second from bottom with two points from four league fixtures.

Their next assignment, which could be the first for the returnees, is a date against Nchalo United in the league, at Chitowe this Saturday.