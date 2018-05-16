Churches hailed for promoting good governance

Churches in the country have been hailed for the role they play in promoting good governance.

The churches were praised during the launch of Utatu Utuwa church of as a parish under Mzuzu Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church at Mzimba boma.

Utatu Utuwa church which is known by its motto “A family of Love and Togetherness” started in the year 2000 under St Paul’s Parish.

Speaking at the ceremony, DPP regional governor for the North Kenneth Sanga who represented President Peter Mutharika said churches play a pivotal role in ensuring that good governance is being promoted in the country citing CCJP as a good example.

Sanga said: “Churches condemn any act of violence whereby they teach their followers good ways of living, so I must commend the role churches play in the country.”

Delivering his speech, Former vice president of the country Khumbo Hastings Kachali pledged for more support to the newly established parish so as to make sure that it stands on its own.

Kachali reserved time to hail Episcopal John Ryan of Mzuzu Diocese for introducing more churches saying this will definitely change the way of living for people by instilling a spirit of hard work among the church’s followers.

Presenting the sermon, Bishop John Ryan called for a spirit of togetherness and Unity among church congregants if the church is to move forward with developmental projects.

Ryan further advised people to emulate the loving spirit portrayed by Jesus Christ to ensure the continuity of the newly established church at Mzimba boma.

During the event, there was also a ceremony to introduce Joseph Kalwiji Nyirenda as a bishop with Justin Mulenga as vice bishop of the parish.

The ceremony was attended by various Vicar Generals from Zambia, Priests from various Parishes, Bishops, Members of Parliament and Councillors.