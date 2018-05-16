Late Flames call-up for Phiri, Chima

Raphael Phiri and Luke Chima have received late call ups to the Malawi National Football team ahead of the COSAFA Cup coming up later this month.

The two who failed to make the initial 27 man squad released last week have been rewarded for their robust form in the early stages of the 2018 TNM Super League season.

Phiri is currently the league’s top scorer with five goals, leading his team Civil Sporting Club into third position on the table with 10 points in five fixtures.

He has averaged a goal in each outing, netting all but just two of Civil’ goals this far.

Chima has also been in fine form for Tigers, plundering four goals in six matches.

His goals have lifted the Kau-Kau boys into second spot in the league with 12 points, 4 behind leaders Nyasa Big Bullets.

According to Flames team manager James Sangala, coach Ron Van Geneugden (RVG) had been monitoring the pair and deemed it timely to draft them in to compensate for the absence of Bullets players who have excused themselves for a week.

Bullets who had a league double-header in the central region over the weekend announced they will not return to Blantyre but proceed to Mzuzu for Saturday’s Airtel Top 8 quarterfinal second leg without releasing any of the seven players on the national team list.

“Phiri and Chima were on our standby list, so when Bullets players excused themselves, the coach decided to invite the two because we were somehow lacking at the training ground,” said Sangala.

The team started training on Monday and is camping at the Mpira Village in Chiwembe, Blantyre.

They will break camp on Thursday as players will be released for club commitments only to regroup next week Monday.

Malawi is in group B of the competition along with Angola, Botswana and Mauritius. The tournament will run from 27 May to June 9, 2018.