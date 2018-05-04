Kaliati attacked at Parliament for supporting Chilima

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) this morning attacked Parliamentarian Patricia Kaliati for supporting Vice President Saulos Chilima.

The DPP youths blocked the Mulanje West Member of Parliament from entering Parliament premises in Lilongwe.

Other DPP legislators openly supporting Chilima were also targeted and some had to ride their colleague’s vehicles to enter the National Assembly where President Peter Mutharika opened the budget session.

Speaking to the local media, Kaliati wondered why she was being attacked yet Chilima was chosen by Mutharika.

“Why should I be insulted and attacked for supporting the Presidents own choice,” said Kaliati adding that the cadets’ conduct will only make Chilima popular.

The party’s Secretary General however distanced DPP from the cadets’ behaviour saying the people who attacked Kaliati may not be DPP supporters.

“Maybe it was a personal matter because as a party we have no issues with honourable Kaliati, and she is our MP,” she said

