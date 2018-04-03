Mutharika blasted over Jose appointment

Activists in the country have criticized President Peter Mutharika for appointing Rodney Jose as acting Inspector General (IG) of Malawi Police saying the appointment is an insult to justice.

Government announced on Monday night that Mutharika has appointed Jose to replace the fired Lexten Kachama.

Activist Charles Kajoloweka said Jose is a suspect who was implicated in the murder of Polytechnic student Robert Chasowa hence it is unreasonable for Mutharika to appoint him as police IG.

“This is a man who is supposed to be either facing trial in courts or jail by now for his role in the brutal murder of Robert Chasowa (a Polytechnic student political activist) on that September 24, 2011,” said Kajoloweka.

He then called on Malawians to reject Mutharika’s unreasonable attempt to reward and celebrate criminal suspects.

“This reckless assault on justice is unacceptable and must be rescinded,” he said.

Speaking on the same issue, political analyst Wonderful Mkhutche said Mutharika is rewarding criminality by making such an appointment which comes at a time when one police officer has been arrested for being involved in the killing of Macdonald Masambuka, a person born with Albinism in Machinga.

“Next day he (Mutharika) will be at a rally condemning the Machinga Police officer when actually he is walking around with one like him,” he said.