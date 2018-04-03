Fortless returns with Eagle

After an academic journey abroad, Malawian duo Fortress which comprises two sisters Tamanda and Thabi Kamwangala is back in town with another soul touching gospel track titled Eagle.

The song which was produced by Yesaya and AK follows the duo’s debut gospel single titled Victorious which was unleashed last year.

Thabi told Malawi24 on Sunday that the song was created the Malawian way as a sign of staying true to their roots.

“The song was built around a Chichewa hymn which we love. In the video some of our clothing was made in Malawi by Malawians to show that we never forget our roots,” she said.

The two sisters have extended the story telling to the eye with the aid of Sukez and Hago of HD Plus Creations. They say this is but one of the ways of spicing up the good news.

“The video was shot right here in Malawi because we want to market where we come from to the outside world.”

They remain firm in the ministry as a duo despite living in different countries. Thabi is based in Zambia while Tamanda is home based.