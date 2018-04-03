Mutharika appoints officer linked to Chasowa murder as Police IG

President Peter Mutharika has appointed Rodney Jose as the acting Inspector General of Malawi Police.

Jose who was Deputy Inspector General for Operations replaces Lexten Kachama who has retired from the Malawi Police Service.

Jose will be deputised by Duncan Mwapasa as Deputy Inspector of the Malawi Police—Operations and John Nyondo as Deputy Inspector General—Administration.

The new Police chief was the Southern Region Commissioner of Police when Polytechnic student Robert Chasowa was murdered.

According to a press statement released on Monday by Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara, the appointment of Jose is subject to confirmation by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament while the appointment of the Deputy Inspector General of the Malawi Police will be processed through the Police Service Commission.

Mutharika has also appointed ESCOM board Chairperson Dr Perks Ligoya as Malawi Ambassador to the United Nations to replace Necton Mhura who died earlier this year.

In other diplomatic appointments, Glad Chembe Munthali is the new Malawi High Commissioner to Tanzania while former minister Jaffalie Mussa will head to the Middle East to serve as Malawi Ambassador to Kuwait.

The diplomatic appointments are also subject to approval by Malawi Parliament but all appointments are with effect from the 1st April 2018.