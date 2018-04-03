Devotion: Outward features can deceive

One of the greatest errors people make in life is to judge a Christian based on the outside appearance.

A person is not what they are outside but what they are inside. Christians carry treasures in them.

The treasure is hidden inside the body made of earth. So people may look at us from outside and think we are like anybody else. But we are not ordinary, we are peculiar.2 Corinthians 4 :7. “But we have this treasure in earthen vessels, that the excellency of the power may be of God, and not of us.”

1 Peter 2:9. “But you are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that you should show forth the praises of him who has called you out of darkness into his marvelous light.”

We are born of the seed of God(1 Peter 1:23). We have the DNA of God though we look ordinary outside. A sheep produces sheep, goats produce goats. God gave birth to us and we are gods. John 10:34 ” Jesus answered them, Is it not written in your law, I said, You are gods? If he called them gods, to whom the word of God came, and the scripture cannot be broken.”

Psalm 82:6 ” I have said, You are gods; and all of you are children of the most High.”

This is true for the one born of God. So we can’t be judged based on seen features like skin color, stature, physical ability or disability and so on because they are just temporal features and nobody should focus on them. 2 Cor 4:18 “because we are not looking at what can be seen but at what cannot be seen. For what can be seen is temporary, but what cannot be seen is eternal.”

Confession

I am a chosen generation, I carry heaven in me. Greater is he who is in me than the one who is in the world. I am a new birth in Christ Jesus. I am born of the seed of God. In Jesus Name. Amen

