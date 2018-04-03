DPP will win with a landslide – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has claimed that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will win the 2019 tripartite elections by a landslide.

Speaking at a political rally at Pirimiti Boys Primary School ground in Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba on Monday, Mutharika warned the main opposition Malawi Congress Party to expect a loss in the 2019 elections because there is no party that can defeat the DPP.

He added that the opposition parties in Malawi will cry again just as they did in 2014 when the DPP emerged victorious.

“We will crash them to pieces, we will stamp our feet on them,” said Mutharika.

The president then mentioned the reduction of inflation to single digit and the stability of the kwacha as some of the achievements during his first term.

He also talked about development projects under his administration such as roads and the rural electrification programme saying more projects will be carried out after the 2019 elections.

“We have lined up a number of development activities in the transport, education and health sectors as well as other social protection programmes,” Mutharika said.

He observed that the programmes are part of his government’s plan to improve the lives of Malawians.

Mutharika however condemned critics of the Decent and Affordable Housing Subsidy Programme saying they do not want poor people to own houses.

“Some critics have been saying we should stop these programmes. They are just being selfish. They themselves have two or more big houses and they don’t want a woman who lives in a shack to have just a small decent home. They are selfish. These programmes will continue under the DPP,” said Mutharika.