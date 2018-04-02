115 foreign nationals cornered for illegal stay

The immigration Department has arrested 115 foreign nationals for staying in the country illegally.

This is according to the department’s spokesperson Wellington Chiponde who said the department conducted a nationwide campaign in which they arrested the foreign nationals.

The spokesperson said about 50 of the immigrants were found in the cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

According to Chiponde, the foreigners have since been sent to Dzaleka Camp where they are supposed to be kept for a while before being sent back to their homelands.

He further said amongst the group, 28 Tanzanians have already been deported to their country.

Chiponde added that the other foreign nationals are still in Immigration Department custody pending their subsequent deportation.

Many illegal immigrants manage to enter into Malawi due to the country’s porous borders.