Bullets, Silver flying high before league start

With less than two weeks to go before the commencement of the 2018 soccer season, top flight teams this weekend played friendly matches in readiness for the new season.

Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers and Be Forward Wanderers played their final preseason friendly matches before the Charity Shield which is scheduled to kick off next week at the Bingu National Stadium.

At Mulanje Park, Bullets were 2-0 winners over Azam Tigers to continue their fine form ahead of the new season.

First half strikes from Henry Kabichi and Bright Munthali saw the 13-time Super League champions outsmarting Tigers who were lacking firepower in front of goals.

In Salima, Silver Strikers got the better of Salima Select to complete their tour on a high note.

Zikani Kasambala, Binwel Katinji and Collen Nkhulambe were on target for the Area 47 based side.

However, as Bullets and Silver Strikers were scoring goals for fun, that was not the case for Wanderers as their goal drought in the preseason games continued on Sunday.

The Nomads were forced to a goalless draw by Civil Sporting Club in Dowa.

The Nomads have had too many games ending in goalless draws and have only managed to register a single victory in the preseason games.

In other matches, Dwangwa United and Airborne Rangers played out to a 3-3 draw while Mafco FC were beaten 2-0 by Msundwe United.

At Mzuni ground, TN Stars were 2-0 winners over Mzuni FC while Blue Eagles registered a 2-1 victory over Mponela Select.

This year’s Super League season will kick off on 15 April but Super League of Malawi is yet to release fixtures.