Fresh hunt on Bushiri launched in RSA

Flamboyant Prophet Shepherd Bushiri who had to get courts in South Africa to protect him from impending mass anger has new battles to fight. The Police in the country are now digging around him.

According to a South African paper, Sunday World, Shepherd Bushiri is being suspected of externalising R15 million (over K920 million) a month from the Rainbow nation to Malawi.

The money is alleged to be leaving in vehicles including his private jet.

Spokesman for the police unit investigating Bushiri called Hawks, Hangwani Mulaudzi has been quoted as confirming that the Hawks have been investigating Bushiri.

According to the paper’s police source, a number of witnesses in the church’s leadership have come forward with information that money gets “cleaned illegally” into various businesses in Malawi.

They also claimed that Bushiri orchestrates carefully planned false miracles as part of his services, while his collaborators are now apparently demanding to be paid more for playing their part in his alleged duping of the faithful.

Bushiri has faced criticism for allegedly encouraging the poor to hand over their savings and even sell their belongings in exchange for miracles.

Last month, a group of Christians who gathered to march against rogue churches in Johannesburg were forced to withdraw placards criticising Shepherd Bushiri due to a high court interdict prohibiting them from defaming the controversial prophet.