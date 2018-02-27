Dausi dragged into Chaponda case

Malawi’s information minister Nicholas Dausi is expected to testify against former minister of agriculture, irrigation and water development George Chaponda this afternoon in a corruption case.

Dausi is expected to be a state witness against Chaponda following claims that part of the money that was found at his (Chaponda’s) house was for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The court this morning paraded Agriculture Development and Marketing Corporation of Malawi (ADMARC) officials in Lilongwe against Chaponda and Transglobe.

Chaponda is reported to have been found with money amounting to over K120 million at his house in Area 43 in Malawi’s capital city Lilongwe.

He claimed that part of the money belongs to the ruling party something the party denies.

Chaponda’s case was moved to Lilongwe from Zomba following a ruling by Magistrate Paul Chiotcha as requested by the state where the court is expected to go to Reserve Bank of Malawi to see the money found in Chaponda’s house.