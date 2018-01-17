Bullets invade Tigers: Sign Precious Phiri

…closing in on two more deals…

Nyasa Big Bullets have completed their third signing of the season by roping in Azam Tigers FC midfielder Precious Phiri.

Phiri has signed a three-year contract with the 2017 Carlsberg Cup Champions.

The versatile winger, who can play both as a right or left winger, completed his move on Wednesday afternoon at Bullets offices in Blantyre.

He is the fourth Tigers player to leave following the departures of William Thole, Peter Cholopi and Dan Kumwenda to Be Forward Wanderers.

Bullets have already signed Righteous Banda from Civil Sporting Club and Patrick Phiri from Premier Bet Wizards FC respectively.

Meanwhile, the Blantyre based giants are planning to complete two deals before the end of the week.

According to reports made available to Malawi24, the People’s Team will sign a striker and a defender before Friday to officially conclude their business in the ongoing local transfer market.