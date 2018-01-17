New season to start on Fool’s Day

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced that the 2018 season will start on 1st April with a Charity Shield match.

TNM Super League will commence a week after the charity match.

The FA’s Commercial Director Limbani Matola told the local media that the association’s competition team is currently working on the 2018 football calendar.

He said the new calendar will also accommodate CAF Champions League slot, 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers and Cosafa Castle Cup.

“Kindly be aligned that the competition team is currently working on 2018 football calendar. It’s a very rigorous process which demands that there be total alignment with global, continental, regional and local football developments.

“At global level, we have World Cup, at continental level we have CAF and Cosafa at regional level. We must also remember that on the local scene we have our two teams Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security Services participating in continental competitions,” he said.

At local level, teams will participate in Super League, Carlsberg Cup, Airtel Top 8 and FISD Challenge Cup.